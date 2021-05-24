Creative Wilderness

OMVITS Sustainable Brand Identity

Creative Wilderness
Creative Wilderness
  • Save
OMVITS Sustainable Brand Identity branding branding design typography packaging design illustration logo design ecofriendly sustainability brandidentitydesign brand identity
Download color palette

The ocean, a place we feel alive, invigorated, playful and in touch with nature. This concept captures that aliveness of self and the sea and links them to the natural feeling of wellness that taking OMVITS provides.

Visit www.creativewilderness.co.uk for more projects

Creative Wilderness
Creative Wilderness

More by Creative Wilderness

View profile
    • Like