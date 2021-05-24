Antonín Dvořák | Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Are you into history? Here is a website prototype describing a life of a well-known Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Initially, I didn't know how much time one can spend doing simple research. It could cost you more time than the actual design process. So be aware of this. 😅
Click for the full prototype preview.
Hit "L" if this design caught your interest