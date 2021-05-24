Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Antonín Dvořák | Web Design

Antonín Dvořák | Web Design typography clean website minimalistic typography minimalistic minimal web czechdesign czech adobe xd website adobe xd interface creative concept web creative design ui ux minimalism design
Are you into history? Here is a website prototype describing a life of a well-known Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Initially, I didn't know how much time one can spend doing simple research. It could cost you more time than the actual design process. So be aware of this. 😅

Click for the full prototype preview.

Hit "L" if this design caught your interest 😊

