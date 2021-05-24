Straxxxes

Straxxxes Portfolio

Straxxxes
Straxxxes
  • Save
Straxxxes Portfolio designdaily designs portfolio page portfolio design pattern portfolio website portfolio site portfolio typography mobile ux illustrator ui illustration design web minimal material branding creative design
Download color palette

I designed my new portfolio to display my work showcase, what do you guys think about this design for a portfolio?

The image of the man will be replace in future by my own image.

stock image used:
Man photo created by wayhomestudio - www.freepik.com

Straxxxes
Straxxxes

More by Straxxxes

View profile
    • Like