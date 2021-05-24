DC Letter Logo For Internet Service Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Here I have combined the main two letter of the company name 'D' and 'C'
I combined them together which also emphasize unity. Lastly, the middle shape which is a little bit weird is symbolizing the network wave here. I hope this concept will soothe your eye.