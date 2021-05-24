Project Management & Team Management Dashboard | Dark mode

Trending designs to inspire you
The shot shows a project page with the project progress diagram. The team members working on the project are listed on the left. Their tasks are placed next to them. We've given the majority of the page space to the tracker field so that the manager can quickly assess the development progress when opening the page.
This team management platform gives quick and easy access to the project progress monitoring. It provides both an overall progress overview and a separate task overview. This can help when redistributing resources before the deadline.
