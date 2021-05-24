Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ManekTech
Manektech

Project Management & Team Management Dashboard | Dark mode

ManekTech
Manektech
ManekTech for Manektech
Project Management & Team Management Dashboard | Dark mode work from home dark theme product design resources responsive design clean ui dashboard ui sprint meeting standup scrum task manager resource management task management project management project management tool minimal ui dark mode dark ui slack
The shot shows a project page with the project progress diagram. The team members working on the project are listed on the left. Their tasks are placed next to them. We've given the majority of the page space to the tracker field so that the manager can quickly assess the development progress when opening the page.

This team management platform gives quick and easy access to the project progress monitoring. It provides both an overall progress overview and a separate task overview. This can help when redistributing resources before the deadline.

Manektech
Manektech
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
