Percept.ai - Homepage & Product Page

Hello dribbble 👋🏼
Attached are a few of my favorite pages I recently worked on for the new percept.ai marketing website 🎨
I find that the homepage and product pages are some of the hardest to design due to the amount of content and flow that goes along with these two pages 📝
This project was especially fun because I worked on percept.ai previously and as a designer I know what it’s like to look at old work and think to yourself what you could have done better and this was an opportunity to actually fix those corks that I found after the previous version launched 👨🏼🎨 🚀
Lots more to share with percept.ai, so please Like, Follow and stay tuned 🙂
Enjoy,
Alex
