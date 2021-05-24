Alex Banaga

Percept.ai - Homepage & Product Page

Percept.ai - Homepage & Product Page automation demo page homepage ui product design revenue understanding caviar customers support system tickets robot .ai homepage ticketing product page percept.ai
Hello dribbble 👋🏼

Attached are a few of my favorite pages I recently worked on for the new percept.ai marketing website 🎨

I find that the homepage and product pages are some of the hardest to design due to the amount of content and flow that goes along with these two pages 📝

This project was especially fun because I worked on percept.ai previously and as a designer I know what it’s like to look at old work and think to yourself what you could have done better and this was an opportunity to actually fix those corks that I found after the previous version launched 👨🏼‍🎨 🚀

Lots more to share with percept.ai, so please Like, Follow and stay tuned 🙂

Enjoy,
Alex

Alex Banaga
