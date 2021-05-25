Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fiddler Branding & Website Redesign

Fiddler Branding & Website Redesign webflow monitoring tech branding ai design website landing hero ux ui
After 1 year in the works with Luis Fleitas and Fiddler's Marketing Team, we have launched the case study of the Re-Branding, Website Design and Webflow Development of Fiddler. This was a process of constant iteration and ongoing improvement with an awesome result for both sides.

Fiddler has made it to the Forbes TOP 50 AI companies to watch, and we were there to support them along their amazing growth journey.

Check the full case study:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119615367/Fiddler-AI-Branding-Website-Redesign

Check live site:
https://www.fiddler.ai/

Posted on May 25, 2021
Im a passionate Product Designer, this is my craft.
