Fiddler Branding & Website Redesign

After 1 year in the works with Luis Fleitas and Fiddler's Marketing Team, we have launched the case study of the Re-Branding, Website Design and Webflow Development of Fiddler. This was a process of constant iteration and ongoing improvement with an awesome result for both sides.

Fiddler has made it to the Forbes TOP 50 AI companies to watch, and we were there to support them along their amazing growth journey.

Check the full case study:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119615367/Fiddler-AI-Branding-Website-Redesign

Check live site:

https://www.fiddler.ai/