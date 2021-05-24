24" x 24"

Oil on canvas

With this painting I wanted to experiment and play with the paint drips. I started with a fun sketch of tree and took it from there, evolving it from full foliage to the start of Spring. This Spring direction gave me the opportunity to continue using my mark making that I enjoy. There is a bit of freedom with allowing the paint to drip and getting that organic feel of life that I want to achieve in my work. This piece was really fun to paint.

