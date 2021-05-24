Trending designs to inspire you
24" x 24"
Oil on canvas
With this painting I wanted to experiment and play with the paint drips. I started with a fun sketch of tree and took it from there, evolving it from full foliage to the start of Spring. This Spring direction gave me the opportunity to continue using my mark making that I enjoy. There is a bit of freedom with allowing the paint to drip and getting that organic feel of life that I want to achieve in my work. This piece was really fun to paint.
© cogwurx
visit cogwurx elsewhere:
https://www.cogwurx.com/social
Prints available:
https://www.deviantart.com/print/view/880286951