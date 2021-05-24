Albena Devedjieva

Biri.bg Logo Design & Brand Identity

✨ Logo Design and Brand Identity, created for an online e-commerce business, based in Bulgaria - www.biri.bg. 🍻 Biri.bg is an online shop selling high quality beers and delivering them door to door in Bulgaria. It makes it easier for you to purchase your favourite beer no matter where you are 🇧🇬
👉🏻 My role as a logo and brand designer was to create a memorable vintage-style logo which communicates quality and speaks to all beer lovers out there. 💎
