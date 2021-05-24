24" x 24"

Oil on canvas

As always, this piece started off vastly different. I was playing around with fun shapes with trees but the ended up looking like cotton candy trees. So I scrubbed that idea and pulled in more organic lines. I felt like I was waiting for the right inspiration as I was close with getting that artistic voice.

© cogwurx

