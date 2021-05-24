Trending designs to inspire you
24" x 24"
Oil on canvas
As always, this piece started off vastly different. I was playing around with fun shapes with trees but the ended up looking like cotton candy trees. So I scrubbed that idea and pulled in more organic lines. I felt like I was waiting for the right inspiration as I was close with getting that artistic voice.
© cogwurx
visit cogwurx elsewhere:
https://www.cogwurx.com/social
Prints available:
https://www.deviantart.com/print/view/880087097