Windy Day 03

Windy Days
1 of 3 - 24″x24″ #OilonCanvas
Quite the journey on this one. Last year I hit an artist block and have been struggling with the direction my work. I don’t know if this is a true direction, but I’m on a journey to something really nifty. These pieces can be displayed individually or together.
© cogwurx
visit cogwurx elsewhere:
www.cogwurx.com/social
Prints available here:
https://www.deviantart.com/print/view/868263232