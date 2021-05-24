Romeo Zivoin

Windy Day 03

Romeo Zivoin
Romeo Zivoin
  • Save
Windy Day 03 square landscape tree painting illustration abstract expressionism oil painting organic expressionism abstract cogwurx wind
Download color palette

Windy Days
1 of 3 - 24″x24″ #OilonCanvas

Quite the journey on this one. Last year I hit an artist block and have been struggling with the direction my work. I don’t know if this is a true direction, but I’m on a journey to something really nifty. These pieces can be displayed individually or together.
© cogwurx

visit cogwurx elsewhere:
www.cogwurx.com/social

Prints available here:
https://www.deviantart.com/print/view/868263232

Romeo Zivoin
Romeo Zivoin

More by Romeo Zivoin

View profile
    • Like