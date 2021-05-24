Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Windy Day 02

Windy Day 02 impressionism landscape oil painting abstract expressionism expressionism abstract cogwurx square tree wind
Windy Days
1 of 2 - 24″x24″ #OilonCanvas

Quite the journey on this one. Last year I hit an artist block and have been struggling with the direction my work. I don’t know if this is a true direction, but I’m on a journey to something really nifty. These pieces can be displayed individually or together.
© cogwurx

visit cogwurx elsewhere:
www.cogwurx.com/social

Prints available here:
https://www.deviantart.com/print/view/868262722

