Windy Day 01

Windy Days

1 of 4 - 24″x24″ #OilonCanvas

Quite the journey on this one. Last year I hit an artist block and have been struggling with the direction my work. I don’t know if this is a true direction, but I’m on a journey to something really nifty. These pieces can be displayed individually or together.

