Monday Morning Design - Wavy Typography

Kylie Bradshaw for Apexx Strategies
  1. Dribbble Post_Wavy Typography -02.png
  2. Dribbble Post_Wavy Typography -03.png
  3. Dribbble Post_Wavy Typography -01.png

Introducing Monday Morning Design! Every Monday morning, I'll be experimenting with new design tools and exploring graphic design techniques and trends. This week, I played around in Illustrator with the "Make With Mesh" feature! Created some simple, Swiss style designs using my favorite typeface, Helvetica Neue, and some mid-century modern inspired color palettes.

Sometimes, I find that the best way to learn new techniques is to follow tutorials from other talented designers. Today I followed along with creatnprocess on YouTube. The tutorial can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9z1OlXQqYo

