Monday Morning Design - Wavy Typography

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing Monday Morning Design! Every Monday morning, I'll be experimenting with new design tools and exploring graphic design techniques and trends. This week, I played around in Illustrator with the "Make With Mesh" feature! Created some simple, Swiss style designs using my favorite typeface, Helvetica Neue, and some mid-century modern inspired color palettes.
Sometimes, I find that the best way to learn new techniques is to follow tutorials from other talented designers. Today I followed along with creatnprocess on YouTube. The tutorial can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9z1OlXQqYo