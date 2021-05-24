Katsu Studio

Project Management

Katsu Studio
Katsu Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Project Management vector simple sharing data girl boy plant free illustration project project management app project management project management tool girl illustration boy illustration character design cartoon flat illustration flat design ideas share
Download color palette

Sharing ideas is a necessity for a team to work together. Nina and Lan are coming up with a new idea for a web design service. Take this modern and clean illustration art to your design.

Available in the Katsu Studio Free Style Illustration package. 😉

You can see the full version here 👉 View Presentation

Hope you like it, and please share your thoughts about the design. 💖

===========

follow me 👈 for more:
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Katsu Studio
Katsu Studio
Pro WordPress Development & Customizable Illustration
Hire Us

More by Katsu Studio

View profile
    • Like