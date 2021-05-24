Project Management

Trending designs to inspire you
Sharing ideas is a necessity for a team to work together. Nina and Lan are coming up with a new idea for a web design service. Take this modern and clean illustration art to your design.
Available in the Katsu Studio Free Style Illustration package. 😉
You can see the full version here 👉 View Presentation
Hope you like it, and please share your thoughts about the design. 💖
