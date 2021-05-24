Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

Prototype 1

ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
  • Save
Prototype 1 landing page simple platform modern minimalist clean cryptocurrency technology
Download color palette

New Cryptocurrency landing page

Hi there bro, this is the latest project.Hope you gengs give me more feedback & always support me, don't forget to follow/comment/like & share.Join me on my movement, thanks geng & GBU All
#technology #technologynews #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencynews #clean #minimalist #simple #instagram #design #website #webpage #webpagedesign #99designs #dribbble #behance #freelancer #graphicdesign #freelancercom #client
https://www.instagram.com/light348/
https://dribbble.com/BRIGHT_LIGHT

Please need more feedback for better design, thank you

ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

More by ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

View profile
    • Like