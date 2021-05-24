Trending designs to inspire you
Hashira Mt is a free luxury serif font from Motion Tail.std. This modern serif font features stylish letters plus many alternates and ligatures that can help you create stunning work for logos, quotes, posts, blog posts, branding, editorial designs, wedding stationery & much more!
Download here:
https://pixelsurplus.com/products/hashira-mt-free-luxury-serif-font