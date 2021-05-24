Tanya Shegol

Visual communication | Positive and negative illustrations

Visual communication | Positive and negative illustrations
Download color palette

One of my task for Bang Bang Education
1. Visualize positive words: love, joy, happiness.
2. Visualize negative words: anger, frustration, fear. Try to find images for them.

