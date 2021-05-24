sign up day 1

For the #dailyui #001 sign up challenge, Cultural art festival was the theme I selected for the sign up page. Cultural art is where creative people artistically enhance things or objects and when it comes to cultural art the first thing that comes to mind is PATTERNS and COLORS.

With that in mind I used doodle patterns and beautiful bright colors that harmonize together.

I used doodle patterns because of how abstract they are but still harmonious

I used a crayon palette because of how artist beautifully play with colors

(A crayon palette is a color palette made up of series of bright colors that harmonizes)

Adding this too effect together provides the artistic feel.

