Three Rooms — An exhibition

Hello Dribbble friends

Today is a special day, because we launched a passion project of mine that has been in the works for a while. It's called THREE ROOMS and it's, what you could describe as a digital art exhibition.

Let's say it's something a bit different.

The first gate & room opened today! Have a look yourself.

https://vanschneider.com/threerooms

Enjoy
Tobias

Posted on May 24, 2021
German designer in New York City
