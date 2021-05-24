Three Rooms — An exhibition

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbble friends
Today is a special day, because we launched a passion project of mine that has been in the works for a while. It's called THREE ROOMS and it's, what you could describe as a digital art exhibition.
Let's say it's something a bit different.
The first gate & room opened today! Have a look yourself.
https://vanschneider.com/threerooms
Enjoy
Tobias