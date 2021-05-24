Alyssa Madden

Space Girl Orbit with Stars

retro blue orange texture gradient girl space typography color vector minimal design
I had the song Space Girl by Frances Forever stuck in my head, so I decided to create a little graphic for it :) I was mostly inspired by the elliptical orbits of celestial objects and the way we see the stars from Earth. I also wanted it to have a little bit of a retro vibe (just like the song gives me!)

