Space Girl Orbit with Stars

I had the song Space Girl by Frances Forever stuck in my head, so I decided to create a little graphic for it :) I was mostly inspired by the elliptical orbits of celestial objects and the way we see the stars from Earth. I also wanted it to have a little bit of a retro vibe (just like the song gives me!)