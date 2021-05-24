Trending designs to inspire you
A silk scarf from my collection called 'Genesis' created the pattern is created on paper then translated on the silk scarf.
The size is 140x140 cm, it 100 % silk, twill.
I also made a aquarelle drawing as a gift card matching with the color of my scarf design.
this is a unique piece, not a mass production. There is no other copy of the same scarf.