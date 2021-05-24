Messy Bun Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had a customer reach out in my community after purchasing an SVG, they wanted the know the font that I used for the design. When I explained that it was handwritten, they asked if I could create the font to go with it.