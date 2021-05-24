Nahid Al Islam

Clothing Brand Minimal Logo

Clothing Brand Minimal Logo
Welcome to my new Logo work!
Logo name Brand Of Bengal which is a clothing brand logo. I made this logo by using the letter of the name of it . I have tried to make a minimal logo.
Please let me know how is it and feel free to share any feed back.
You can hire me to do this type of professional minimal logo.
Thank you.
CONTRACT :
Email : nahidalislam2@gmail.com
Follow on INSTAGRAM :
https://www.instagram.com/animated_canvas/
Follow on FACEBOOK :
https://www.facebook.com/nahids.canvas
Whatsapp : +8801682569366

