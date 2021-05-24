Molnár Erika

Queen Vinyl Album

Molnár Erika
Molnár Erika
  • Save
Queen Vinyl Album editorial art editorial album vinyl freddiemercury queen graphich design typography illustration design
Download color palette

Queen "Memento" album is an experimental book. Queen are a British rock band formed in London in 1970. This is a fictional album with a selection of hits. And the illustrations were inspired by the song. The album cover is a real vinyl record. I cut the sheets into circles. I also designed a vinyl record case for the album.

Molnár Erika
Molnár Erika

More by Molnár Erika

View profile
    • Like