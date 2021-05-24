Enchanted Images

Web App Design for Varrea Company.

Hello 👋
I'd like to introduce my latest project created for Verrea Company based in US.

Few words about the product that i have designed 👇

Main function of the App is to find and recommend appropriate US location for expanding business. App is searching and analysing variety data sets based on AI algorithms and very complex data models.

My job was to prepare full research of the market, prepare user flow, low-fidelity wireframes and hi-fidelity prototype.

Thanks for watching and I will provide more screens of this project next week. 👍

Posted on May 24, 2021
Design requires time, space and freedom to evolve🧐

