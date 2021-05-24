Payoneer payment system redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers 👋!
I very often use the Payoneer payment system, the site of which I don't really like, and then I got the idea to redesign this payment system. 😃
Share your opinion in the comments what you think about it, I will be very glad for any opinion.
Thanks for attention!