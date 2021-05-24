Aleh Klim

Payoneer payment system redesign

Aleh Klim
Aleh Klim
  • Save
Payoneer payment system redesign clean ui minimal ui design user interface payoneer redesign concept webdesign adobexd colorful clean dashboard wallet finance dashboad interface uiux
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋!
I very often use the Payoneer payment system, the site of which I don't really like, and then I got the idea to redesign this payment system. 😃

Share your opinion in the comments what you think about it, I will be very glad for any opinion.

Thanks for attention!

Aleh Klim
Aleh Klim

More by Aleh Klim

View profile
    • Like