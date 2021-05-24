Kate Gorniak

New campaign dashboard

New campaign dashboard uiux creative app creative design dashboad interface ui ux adobexd campaign map forms b2b application app design application desktop desktop app userinterface advertising form
Hi there! This is a view for creating new campaigns. On the right, there is an interactive map, on the left - a 3-parts scrolling form. In general, the project is made on a grayscale with small elements in color. I hope you like it!

