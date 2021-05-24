Coffee shop home page

Trending designs to inspire you
Online menu home page design.
Developed for a coffee shop, this project had the goal of helping the users to explore a online menu on a minimal interface in a easy and intuitive way.
Let me know what you think! ✨
Thank you.