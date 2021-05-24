Debbie Trout

KGCI Consulting: Logo System

KGCI Consulting: Logo System bold contemporary modern engineer consulting manufacturing logotype pattern custom type identity branding logo type typography design
Sharing a few bits from this unchosen concept I designed for KGCi Consulting, a company that provides support for cost saving processes in manufacturing. I focused on a clean and contemporary aesthetic for this one to act as a nod to engineering and the services that they provide. The chosen concept went in a little different direction but still maintained a few of these qualities to better fit the brand.

