KGCI Consulting: Logo System

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sharing a few bits from this unchosen concept I designed for KGCi Consulting, a company that provides support for cost saving processes in manufacturing. I focused on a clean and contemporary aesthetic for this one to act as a nod to engineering and the services that they provide. The chosen concept went in a little different direction but still maintained a few of these qualities to better fit the brand.