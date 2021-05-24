Musa Yusuf
eberawi

Trainers Store App

Musa Yusuf
eberawi
Musa Yusuf for eberawi
Hire Us
  • Save
Trainers Store App mobile adidas reebok nike nike shoes shoes app minimal shop ui design design app design app ux ui ecommerce app ecommerce shopping cart store trainers sneakers
Trainers Store App mobile adidas reebok nike nike shoes shoes app minimal shop ui design design app design app ux ui ecommerce app ecommerce shopping cart store trainers sneakers
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble1.png
  2. Dribbble2.png

We believe a good UI is the one that is attractive while keeping the interface simple. This is an app design concept for trainers/sneakers online store. The aim was to make the design minimal, modern, and easy to use without adding any extraneous elements.

Learn more about our work here and let's connect.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Follow us:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | Github

eberawi
eberawi
Passionate agency crafting digital solutions
Hire Us

More by eberawi

View profile
    • Like