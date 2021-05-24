Trainers Store App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We believe a good UI is the one that is attractive while keeping the interface simple. This is an app design concept for trainers/sneakers online store. The aim was to make the design minimal, modern, and easy to use without adding any extraneous elements.
Learn more about our work here and let's connect.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Follow us:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | Github