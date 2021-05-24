Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creative Wilderness

W&CO Financial Branding Brand Identity

Creative Wilderness
Creative Wilderness
W&CO Financial Branding Brand Identity
W&CO are a wealth management company who take a different approach and wanted to reflect their open, forward-thinking ethos through a brand that felt professional yet modern. I created a minimalist logo and created a symbol which is the ‘rune’ for fortune and looks like a tree to represent the natural growth that the company focus on.

Visit www.creativewilderness.co.uk to view more.

Posted on May 24, 2021
Creative Wilderness
Creative Wilderness

