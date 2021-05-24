W&CO Financial Branding Brand Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
W&CO are a wealth management company who take a different approach and wanted to reflect their open, forward-thinking ethos through a brand that felt professional yet modern. I created a minimalist logo and created a symbol which is the ‘rune’ for fortune and looks like a tree to represent the natural growth that the company focus on.
