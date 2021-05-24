Md Mahadi Hasan

Cubtech Modern logo

Md Mahadi Hasan
Md Mahadi Hasan
  • Save
Cubtech Modern logo app icon typography graphic design illustrator vector logo minimal illustration flat design branding
Download color palette

Cubtech Modern logo
You can purchase this logo without any hesitation. Because It's made by ( ME ). I always provide unique & 100% original designs for my potential clients.

File Formats: Ai, Eps, Pdf, Svg, Png, PSD, Jpeg, App Icons & Logo Guidelines. If you need [ Stationary + Branding ] then contact me with details.
👇 CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT :
📩 mahadihasan64900@gmail.com
☛ Whatsapp: +8801764900675
join with me :
https://www.instagram.com/md.mahadihassan.798/
https://linkedin.com/in/md-mahadi-hasan-12902a1a2/
https://twitter.com/MdMahad56847423
https://www.behance.net/mdmahadihasan5
Regards-
MD Mahadi Hasan
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Thank you.

Md Mahadi Hasan
Md Mahadi Hasan

More by Md Mahadi Hasan

View profile
    • Like