Byeongseok Go

workout app

Byeongseok Go
Byeongseok Go
  • Save
workout app fitness app workout app
Download color palette

Hello People,
This is a mobile work out app concept. Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the "L" button ✌️
_______

Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hello at:
byeongseokgo@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Byeongseok Go
Byeongseok Go
Like