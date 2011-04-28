DKNG

True Blood

DKNG
DKNG
  • Save
True Blood dkng poster paleyfest vampire blood dan kuhlken nathan goldman true blood screen print black illustration vector print red bottle
Download color palette

PaleyFest 2011 Poster

To see the full image and more info visit:
http://tiny.cc/pba2q

DKNG
DKNG
Making Art Like Its Our Job Since 1984.

More by DKNG

View profile
    • Like