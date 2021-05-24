Ayilara Olatunde

Fashion E-commerce Categories Page

Ayilara Olatunde
Ayilara Olatunde
  • Save
Fashion E-commerce Categories Page categories ecommerce fashion
Download color palette

Categories page for an e-commerce business. This is the first bread crumb page for the categories page before user digs dipper. The most important categories will be promoted on this page.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Ayilara Olatunde
Ayilara Olatunde

More by Ayilara Olatunde

View profile
    • Like