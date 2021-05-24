KnetMiner - Branding, Website and Web App design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
KnetMiner is a gene discovery platform that helps scientists search large volumes of scientific literature and bioscience knowledge to unveil links between the genetic and biological properties of complex, polygenic traits and disease. The KnetMiner tools and resources can be readily applied to a wide range of organisms, datasets, and use cases.