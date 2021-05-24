CelerArt

KnetMiner - Branding, Website and Web App design

CelerArt
CelerArt
  • Save
KnetMiner - Branding, Website and Web App design minimal ui web app graphic design web design logo branding ux celerart
Download color palette

KnetMiner is a gene discovery platform that helps scientists search large volumes of scientific literature and bioscience knowledge to unveil links between the genetic and biological properties of complex, polygenic traits and disease. The KnetMiner tools and resources can be readily applied to a wide range of organisms, datasets, and use cases.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
CelerArt
CelerArt

More by CelerArt

View profile
    • Like