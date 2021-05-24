NewDay

Dramatic frog

Our designers learn to subtly feel color and texture as well as mastering the use of lighting.
Every time our work gets better and better! Today we're a sensational frog!

@Sveta Bilyk
@Alexander Yampolskiy

Made with Cinema 4D, Adobe Photoshop, and Redshift.

Focused on Brand Identity | 3D | Motion Design | Graphic Design | Web UI/UX Design.

Posted on May 24, 2021
Advertising & design agency. We create bold brands and ads.
