online meeting app

Hi Dribbblers!
Hope everyone will be fine and safe at their homes.
This is the concept of an online meeting app where you can get connected to your teams more than 250+ at a single time.
Check, please!

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

Posted on May 24, 2021
