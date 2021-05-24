Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brand Identity for OMVITS Eco-Friendly Vitamins

Inspired by the concept, Making Waves. The ocean, a place we feel alive, invigorated, playful and in touch with nature. This concept captures that aliveness of self and the sea and links them to the natural feeling of wellness that taking OMVITS provides.

Visit www.creativewilderness.co.uk for full project.

Posted on May 24, 2021
