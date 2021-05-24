Smart alarm clock app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the concept of an application for smart lifting of a person in the morning. This is MVP that needed to be launched in a month, so there are not many features, but we strived to focus on the cool product design and not make a standard application for the morning routine. It turned out or not, you can judge.
I'm available for worldwide projects. Hire Me — antonleogky@gmail.com