Smart alarm clock app

Smart alarm clock app checklist application alarm clock smarthome wake up card clock alarm mobile ux ui
This is the concept of an application for smart lifting of a person in the morning. This is MVP that needed to be launched in a month, so there are not many features, but we strived to focus on the cool product design and not make a standard application for the morning routine. It turned out or not, you can judge.

Posted on May 24, 2021
