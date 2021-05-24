Petvet Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone! Hope you're safe and sound ❣️
So, here's another conceptual direction for the Pet Care website.
There's famous quote 😜
"Handle every situation like dog, If you can't eat it or play with it, Just pee on it and walk away." 😂
Be safe.
Your truely,
mrpramodjadhav