Snow Themed - Game Background

The game background depicts a castle located in the snow-capped mountains.

⠀

The sharp roof of the castle looks like one of the mountain peaks. The light is already on in the narrow windows. The sun is about to disappear, but its farewell rays illuminate the mountains. Each peak is a true masterpiece created by nature.

A narrow and swift river flows through the mountains. If you look closely, you can see that a smaller castle is also hidden at the foot of another mountain. This landscape is both frightening and mesmerizing.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/snow-kingdom/

↓ Follow us at ↓

Instagram | Behance | Artstation

#winter #winterslot #snow #snowslot #snowthemedslot #background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines