Pricing Cards

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The pricing page is one of the most important parts of a website or a digital product. They help build a relationship with the customers leading to an increase in sales.
Here is a simple example of the same. Let me know what you think! :)