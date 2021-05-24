Zero Waste Path Packaging Box Design Sustainable

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The ZWP brand concept is inspired by the ‘Wabi Sabi’ philosophy and aesthetic which is rooted in appreciating the innate beauty in imperfection whilst retaining a zen and naturally minimalist approach.
It uses a minimal colour palette which is given a cool feel. ZWP products embrace natural beauty, and our beauty lies in our imperfection. Photography, illustration and typography will play around with this idea, exuding a simple honesty, where every element feels intentional. Finally, Washi tape accents this concept to convey the handcrafted side of the brand.
Visit www.creativewilderness.co.uk to view full project.