Zero Waste Path Brand Identity Logo Design

Zero Waste Path Brand Identity Logo Design
The ZWP brand concept is inspired by the ‘Wabi Sabi’ philosophy and aesthetic which is rooted in appreciating the innate beauty in imperfection whilst retaining a zen and naturally minimalist approach.

It uses a minimal colour palette which is given a cool feel. ZWP products embrace natural beauty, and our beauty lies in our imperfection. Photography, illustration and typography will play around with this idea, exuding a simple honesty, where every element feels intentional. Finally, Washi tape accents this concept to convey the handcrafted side of the brand.

