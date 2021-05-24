Workline Design

Fitness and lifestyle company logo design

Workline Design
Workline Design
  • Save
Fitness and lifestyle company logo design fitness tracker lifestyle business lifestyle logo lifestyle blog lifestyle presets lifestyle brand lifestyle fitness center 100usd vector illustration design creative logotype logo design branding fitness club fitness logo fitness logodesign
Download color palette

This is a fitness and lifestyle company logo design.
clean and modern look design.

Hi, I hope you like this design.
If you think of any change, please comment for the suggestion.
Connect on social media and portfolio site.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Behance-instagram -linkdin-Behance-Twitter-Pinterest-Facebook
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Say hello: vramar.roy.2015@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +880-1681-305777
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/emJheyJ6WwcT

Logo and branding + brand guide.

Workline Design
Workline Design

More by Workline Design

View profile
    • Like