Samaritan 'Stories of Impact' slider

this is a screen recording from the website I designed and built for Samaritan, a non-profit support platform and app dedicated to helping people without homes move forward.
you can explore this slider live at https://www.samaritan.city/stories
will post more shots of my work for Samaritan over the next days/weeks