Codesign

Equal Branding

Codesign
Codesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Equal Branding fintech logo fintech brand identity logodesign brands brand design typography vector logo branding design
Equal Branding fintech logo fintech brand identity logodesign brands brand design typography vector logo branding design
Download color palette
  1. dgdg.png
  2. logo1-slide2.png

Exploring logos for a recent fin-tech app branding. Equal helps keep track of shared expenses, balances, as well as who owes whom, along with payment methods and expense trends.

Let us know your thoughts and feedback!
.
We're active on:
https://www.instagram.com/codesignuiux
.
Let's build your brand:
askcodesign@gmail.com

Codesign
Codesign
Digital design team for smart interfaces & delightful brands
Hire Me

More by Codesign

View profile
    • Like