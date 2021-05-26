Axicube

Yangol Admin Panel

Onboarding a new employee is a very sensitive and important part of the internal process. This is the first impression and during this period an employee will be decided stay in company or left. 
 
Yangol Admin Panel is a tool created for HRs for planning and scheduling a smooth onboarding process for startups and companies!

